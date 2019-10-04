JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion bar fall hours are Fridays, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Packer Sundays this fall starting at 11 a.m.
The Legion will be hosting its Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9. Social hour is at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6. Several people will be recognized and door prizes will be given.
Members should have received their reservation forms, which need to be returned by Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.