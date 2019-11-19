JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion held its Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Legion hall. Forty-two people attended the dinner. All veterans in attendance were recognized.
Commander Bob Orval recognized Vernon Wrensch, the last World War II Post member. Wayne Zegadlo was recognized as the 2019 Legionnaire of the Year. Michael Ninmann was given an Outstanding Service Award by the Post.
Regina Hohmann prepared the meal. Denise Nelson, Denise Kope and Chris Blakey also assisted. Several donations were made to the Veterans Day raffle.
Besides the Post, Pernat’s Premium Meats, Craig Engelhart and Angel Messier made donations. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Post will conduct its meat raffle at 1:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Christmas Day Dinner, held at the Johnson Creek Community Center.
The Post also took part in the Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Johnson Creek Elementary School. The Post is closing in on 100 percent membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.