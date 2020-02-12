JOHNSON CREEK — An American Red Cross blood drive was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek on Feb. 6.
With 58 presenting donors, 57 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 171 lives.
Presenting donors were: Kathy Adams, Karissa Albertz, Sue Andersen, Sandra Beckard, Charlene Berg, Debra Courtois, Richard Curtois, Alan Dallman, Patrice Diem, Paula Dowling, Richard Dowling, Douglas Edl, Rhonda Emrath, Thad Florczak, Donna Gard, Andrea Geyer, Jeffery Haberman, Richard Hafenstein, Roger Hake, Dave Hein, Julie Heiser and Terry Helman.
Also, Tawny Herold, Pam Hill, Sarah Jaap, Heather Jacobi, Terry Keeser, Wendy Keeser, Greg Koehler, Amber Kruesel, Rich Krull, Charles Learman, Lynn Mehringer, Chuck Moehling, Mary Moulding, Mariah Obermeyer, Quinn Oldenhoff, Laurie Petrie, Barb Rasmussen, Kay Reinders, Kevin Rickerman, Tina Roehl, Kathleen Rueth, Jeff Schlatter, Peter Schubert, Neil Schumann, Gunnor Shilkey, Melissa Siegler, Linda Skindingsrude, Mike Sukow, Ricky Thorman, Voctoria Toebe, Joanna Uselman, Dale Vlastnik, Kelly Vlastnik, Debra Werner, Madeleine Wieder and Julie Wollin.
Each presenting donor received a Culver’s of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the local Culver’s. This campaign was sponsored by Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culver’s.
Donating supplies for the canteen were Kwik Trip of Johnson Creek, Lyle Westenberg of J & L Tire, Carol O’Neil, Sally Albertz and Red Cross.
Volunteers were Steve and Julie Wollin, Carol O’Neil, Terry Keeser, Norma Werner and Sally Albertz.
Since there always is a need for blood, take time to “Give the Gift of Life” when the opportunity arises.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. John’s in Johnson Creek will be on April 23. The schedule for this date already is up and appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
