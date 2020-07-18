JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will hold its monthly meeting Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at the dugout. The Legion bar is open on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.
