JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion Post will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.
Next year’s membership notices should have been received. Yearly dues are $35.
Congratulations to the Johnson Creek Horseshoe League for another successful season.
A Legion Beanbag League will play Saturday mornings beginning Aug. 29 at 11. Currently ther are four teams and organizers are hoping for six.
The season will run six weeks. Persons can sign up at the Legion, which is open on Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.
Also, the Jefferson Collectibles Car Club will have a meeting at the Post on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. Plan to attend.
The Legion is located at 223 First St., Johnson Creek. Call (920) 699-9342.
