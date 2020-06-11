JOHNSON CREEK — The American Legion in Johnson Creek will be having its monthly meeting this Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. The bar is open Wednesdays for Horseshoes at 5:30 p.m., Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Park was a great tribute to local fallen servicemen of the previous wars. The event was well attended. On hand were guest speaker Charlie Young, the American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Post 305 rifle detail and color guard, bugler Tyler Vaughn, Michael Ninmann, and members of the Post who helped. Lunch was served at the hall and the raffle drawing was held. Winners were: First place, Bob Orval, $400; second, Emil Wolf, $200; third, Ken Kozubek, $150; fourth, Noelle Else, $100; fifth, Justin Bates, $75; sixth, Rick Miller, $50; seventh, Steve Kopiness, $50; eighth, Harry Shepherd, $50; ninth, Ed Pasewald, $25; 10th, Benjamin Hake, $25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.