JOHNSON CREEK — The American Legion in Johnson Creek will be having its monthly meeting this Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. The bar is open Wednesdays for Horseshoes at 5:30 p.m., Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Park was a great tribute to local fallen servicemen of the previous wars. The event was well attended. On hand were guest speaker Charlie Young, the American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Post 305 rifle detail and color guard, bugler Tyler Vaughn, Michael Ninmann, and members of the Post who helped. Lunch was served at the hall and the raffle drawing was held. Winners were: First place, Bob Orval, $400; second, Emil Wolf, $200; third, Ken Kozubek, $150; fourth, Noelle Else, $100; fifth, Justin Bates, $75; sixth, Rick Miller, $50; seventh, Steve Kopiness, $50; eighth, Harry Shepherd, $50; ninth, Ed Pasewald, $25; 10th, Benjamin Hake, $25.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen organizes peaceful protest for noon Saturday
- 'THE MOMENT THAT MY WORLD CHANGED': Fort nurses battling COVID tell their story
- Fourth COVID death in county; Sunset Ridge owner talks of previous outbreak
- Smith-Traore speaks out about race in America, her life
- Exhibition: Jefferson sweeps Fort Atkinson in Rome
- Jefferson High School Class of 2020 graduates online
- A month after reopening, businesses still trying to get customers back
- Fire destroys house Sunday night
- Organs of person shot by Watertown police donated
- Investigation ongoing into fatal city police shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Jefferson County receives another quality audit
- US Soccer repeals rule that banned kneeling during anthem
- Whitewater: Close-knit teams key to Whippets' sustained track success
- Manfred says '100%' chance of MLB season, new proposal soon
- Packers' Kirksey benefits from familiar face in new location
- NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
- A month after reopening, businesses still trying to get customers back
- Perez: Democrats will 'descend' on Milwaukee for convention
Local Info and Services
- Jefferson Area Senior Center eyes reopening July 1
- Fort Atkinson Senior Center to reopen its doors
- Fort Atkinson police reports June 10
- Creek Legion sets monthly meeting
- Jefferson police reports June 10
- Fort's Dudzek, Gladem are Buell Merit Scholarship recipients
- Jefferson police reports June 9
- Fort Atkinson police reports June 9
- Coloring pages for children
- Father’s Day raffle set at Humane Society of Jefferson County
- Fort Atkinson Chamber trivia contest winners announced
- UW-Whitewater's 2020 MAGD Expo award-winners announced
- The Sweetspot Cafe and Sweetspot Bakehouse set to reopen
- UW System announces Wisconsin Teaching Fellows & Scholars Program participants
- DATCP promotes consumer awareness for World Food Safety Day
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.