JOHNSON CREEK — American Legion Post in Johnson Creek will be planting cemetery flags this Saturday morning, May 9.
Members are asked to meet at the Legion hall at 9:30 a.m. Rain date is Saturday, May 16.
For information on turning in raffle tickets, the hall will be open on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There are tentative plans to have a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. in Veterans Park. Guest speaker will be Charlie Young from the Second District. Social distancing will be encouraged.
A Memorial Day raffle will take place at 2 p.m. The Auxiliary tentatively is planning on serving to-go food carryouts.
However, everything is subject to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.