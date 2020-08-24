JOHNSON CREEK — It is said, “My trash is someone else’s treasure.”
The public will have an opportunity to explore those treasures Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, at a Rummage-a-Rama in the Village of Johnson Creek and surrounding countryside.
Close to 40 sales are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some sales will be held beginning Thursday and others continuing on Sunday.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be joining the effort by hosting its annual used book sale at the Community Center, 417 Union St., on both Aug. 28 and 29.
Books are priced as follows: hardcover, $2 each or three for $5; paperbacks, $1 each or three for $2.50; and children’s books, $1. A bag sale will be held Saturday noon until 2 p.m. at $5 for a large plastic bag.
The Friends mission is to support the local library by funding the summer reading program and purchasing items not covered by the municipal budget. COVID-19 health standards will be observed with facemasks required, physical distancing and hand-sanitizing stations. Public restrooms will be available.
Food will be available on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek fire station, 120 S. Watertown St. The Mutual Hose will be having a drive-through cookout. Brats, hotdogs and hamburgers will be on the menu.
A listing of sales, with addresses, is posted on the Johnson Creek Community page of Facebook.
