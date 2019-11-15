Crown of Life Christian Academy in Fort Atkinson has announced the names of its grades 3-8 honor roll students for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
The students are as follows:
Highest Honors
(3.8 GPA and higher)
Hannah Baldry, Gracyn Heine, James Tuten, Jackson Noeske, Charlotte Schreiber, Alexandra Moore, Haylee Rahn and Karley Duddeck.
High Honors
(GPA 3.5-3.79)
Wesley Rahn, Colin Schrader, Katrina Duncan, Daniel Ertman, Mark Garcia, Caleb Sveom, Justin Griedl, Kylie Pearson, Noah Baldry, Trent Wilson, Phoebe Berndsen, Henry Moore, Isaac Garcia, Mya Stelzer, Isabel Kuchta, Aubrey Stelzer, Kaylee Schrader, Jackson Moore, Grant Heagney, Rylan Heine, Mya Duddeck, Lucy Kuchta, Nolan Oppermann, Jacob Noeske, Elias Schreiber, Cole Heagney, Dominic Gailloreto, Bodi Brown, Ryan Kuchta, Jackson Wakefield, Lacee Kutz, Jonah Lita, Everet Thompson, Tarryn Heine, Harper Cloute and Jocelyn Sveom.
Honors
(GPA 3.2-3.49)
Benett Thompson, Brayden Pearson, Cooper Jensen, Caleb Lembrich, Walter Berndsen, Emma Riedel and Reid Welter.
Honorable Mention
(GPA 3.0-3.19)
Brayden Luebke and Jackson Oppermann.
