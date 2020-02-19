JOHNSON CREEK — Are your New Year’s resolutions already in the rear-view mirror?
If so, you’re not alone, but you still have time to make good on those resolutions. High Meadow Farm will join other farms from around the country for the fourth annual CSA Day on Feb. 28, when persons can join other like-minded people around the country who are committed to:
● preparing healthy foods for their families.
● supporting their local farmer.
● being kind to our planet.
● trying new kinds of veggies.
● being adventurous in the kitchen.
CSA (community-supported agriculture) is a weekly subscription to a season’s worth of sustainable, locally-grown produce that is distributed to members throughout the harvesting season. CSA members enjoy the quality of fresh fruits and vegetables each week, while supporting their local farmer.
Getting food from a CSA is different from going to a farmer’s market or using a grocery delivery service. As a CSA member, you make a seasonal commitment to a small farmer in your area, and the produce either is delivered to your door or you pick it up at a local distribution site.
CSA members take pleasure in knowing where and how their food is grown, and typically have an open line of communication with their farmer. Many CSA farms, such as High Meadow Farm in Johnson Creek, provide their members with information to help to teach them how to use the food they receive each week.
High Meadow farm is a CSA that grows certified organic produce and pasture-raised eggs for its members. The Kelly family, which owns and operates the farm, is passionate about educating people about the health benefits of fresh, organic produce and the importance of farming methods that are environmentally safe and sustainable.
They also offer suggestions for adding more fresh ingredients to daily meals and removing processed foods from the diet.
According to Small Farm Central’s CSA Farming Annual Report, the most popular time to join a CSA each year is at the end of February. To promote this important time for farmers, CSA Day was created, and each year it falls on the last Friday in February.
It is an entire day dedicated to the celebration of community-supported agriculture. CSA farmers benefit from an influx of sign-ups from members, which gives them revenue when they need it most for the growing season.
How to get involved with CSA Day
To celebrate CSA Day and support High Meadow Farm, sign up for a share on Feb. 28, and use the hashtag #CSAday to join the online conversation.
“Sign-up is easy” said Meg Kelly of High Meadow Farm. “To learn more and join us for the 2020 season, you can visit our website: www.highmeadowfarmcsa.com.”
Take a few minutes this week to learn more about this great farming model and learn about CSAs in the area.
