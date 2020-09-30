The Fort Atkinson Senior Center now will offer contactless, curbside carryout hot meals for seniors, age 60 and older.
This service is through the Jefferson County Nutrition Program. Meals currently are not able to be served inside at dining at tables but can be given as carryout.
To reserve a meal, call Kevin Purcell, the nutrition site manager, at (920) 728-4756 by noon one day before you want to pick up the meal. For Monday meals, call by noon on Friday.
Bingo
Bingo with up to 18 players, together in two big rooms, will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Sign up now to reserve a spot. Bingo costs $1 to play and all money is given back in prizes.
‘Strong Women’ class registration
The “Strong Women” class meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 to 9. The class will be held in the entertainment and dining room to allow for physical distancing.
“Strong Women” is an evidence-based exercise class program. More information on the class can be found at www.strongwomen.com.
All levels of fitness are welcome to attend this class. Cost is $40 for the eight weeks. Classes start Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center for Monday, Sept. 28. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores included.
Scores were as follows: Glorine Christensen 742 (247, 247, 248), Roger Gross 690 (239, 193, 258), Sandy Basich 661 (246, 226, 189), Dale Zilisch 648, Lori Gaber 629 and Marlene Dianich 556.
Gentle Yoga
Sign up now for the next session of Gentle Yoga. This class, taught by Ivy Miles, will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m. and run for six weeks. Classes will be 45 minutes in length.
A maximum of 18 participants can be part of this class.
Persons must reserve a spot in the class for themselves or a member of their household only. Cost of the class will be $27.
Movie
“The Way Back,” featuring Ben Affleck, will be shown at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 12, at noon and also on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon. Persons must sign up to attend.
Popcorn will be served with more than three reservations. The movie is rated R for language.
