JEFFERSON — The Senior Dining program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for persons 60 years or older beginning this Monday.
Persons must call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal). The new number is (920) 728-0259.
Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program curbside pickup form only once.
Entrees for next week: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, baked, bone-in chicken; Wednesday, cranberry and kraut meatballs; Thursday, orange chicken; Friday, white chicken chili; and Monday, Aug. 3, chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce.
Parking lot bingo
Parking lot bingo is held at the VFW Recreation Center, 1420 S. Rockwell St., on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Persons can stay in their car or bring a lawnchair and sit outside under a shade tree. Cost is $2 for 10 games of bingo.
Center staff will provide bingo cards. Players can use a pen or a dauber on the disposable bingo cards.
Some people bring a TV table, others use a clipboard or a sturdy book or magazine to help write on. There will be a 50/50 raffle, along with cold soda and water available for purchase. Restrooms are available.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
Our picnic lunch bunch meets on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park, located on Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing. Staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
Bunco
Bunco will be played on Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a mask and is physically distanced. Everyone gets their own dice to roll. This game is played in the great room at the senior center.
Exercise classes
The center offers exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use. Participants need a facemask to come into the building and during exercises.
Book group
The center is resuming its “Read a book” group, which will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. We also might conduct a Zoom group.
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. You can get the books at your local library. Jefferson Public Library patrons also can use the programs Libby or Hoopla to download books.
Center information
Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
