A custodial position is available for the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and municipal building.
The 15-hour-per-week cleaning position involves 12 hours at the senior center, typically on evenings, and three hours per week at the municipal building.
For more information on the position and to fill out an application, visit http://www.fortatkinsonwi.net/our_community/employment_opportunities.php or call the senior center for information and to pick up an application.
Tuesday morning exercise class
Sign up now for this limited space free exercise class on Tuesday morning from 9:15 to 10. The class is led by Claire from Sport & Spine. Call the center at 563-7773 to register.
Participants needed
Participants are needed for the next phase of a study. A student project assistant from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Malayna Oswald, would like to learn more about adults age 60 and older residing in Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Specifically, she wants to know about their use of technology and certain needs they have regarding technology.
Oswald has finished the telephone interview portion of her research and now is asking for 20 to 30 participants to complete an online or a paper survey, whichever works best for them. Please let the senior center director know if interested in participating, and whether you would like to complete the survey online or on paper.
Respondents then will be contacted by Oswald, who is being supervised by Dr. Jeannine Rowe.
Line Dance classes
Line dance classes initially are being scheduled for Fridays starting next month, with Aug. 7 as the first session, in the big entertainment room at the senior center.
Classes will be limited to no more than 10 persons. Call the line dance instructor for more information about the class and to express your interest at (920) 674-6974.
New weekly email notices
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is starting something new by having a weekly email that will have up-to-date information about happenings at the senior center. To sign up for this weekly email to be sent to your inbox, send an email to Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and let him know you want to be signed up for Friday Findings email notices. There currently are over 30 new emails on the list and we would love to see that reach even more!
Bingo in July
The senior center will have remote play bingo on July 22, and people can come in and get a bingo card sheet to take home to play along. Persons who played bingo on July 8 can use this same bingo sheet for July 22.
Details on how to join the conference call and listen to Chris call the numbers are on the sheet.
Bingo at the senior center called “Limit 9 Bingo” will be played July 15 and 29. This bingo game is limited to nine players and persons need to make a reservation to play.
There is no cost to play remote bingo and center staff have Chamber Bucks for prizes. There is a $1 cost to play Limit 9 Bingo and all money is given out plus more in prizes from sponsors.
Now showing
Movies will be taking place at the center this month but limited to nine viewers spaced at different tables if not from the same household. To allow for more people to see the movies, each film will be played twice. Popcorn will be served!
The films are as follows:
• “Call of the Wild, on Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m., and Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m.
Harrison Ford stars in the film where Buck, a large dog from California finds himself thrust into the journey of a lifetime. After being dognapped and taken to Alaska for an 1890s mail route dog sled team, he ultimately meets Harrison Ford’s character and together Buck finds his true place in the world.
This film is rated PG and runs one hour and 39 minutes.
• “Little Women” on Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
In the years following the Civil War, four sisters are brought back together over one of the sister’s illnesses. This film is based on the bestselling novel.
It is rated PG and runs two hours and 15 minutes.
Foot care
Monthly foot care will take place on Thursday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $15 and persons need to bring their own towel and wear a mask while at the center.
A few openings still remain, so make a foot care reservation today by calling the center at (920) 563-7773.
Brat bash
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will hold its annual summertime Brat Bash at the senior center on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be drive up and go only.
No dining will be allowed inside the building. A meal of a brat, chips and soda will cost $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.