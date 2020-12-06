PALMYRA — Haley Czerniejewski, daughter of David Czerniejewski and Shannon Jensen of Palmyra, has been chosen as recipient of the Good Citizen Award at Palmyra-Eagle High School for this year.
The selection was based on her academic record, leadership, dependability, and service to her school and community.
Haley maintained a 4.2 grade-point average while taking Advanced Placement courses through high school and being involved in a variety of extracurricular activities. She has participated in the National Honor Society, Jazz Band, Drama Club as well as being a manager for basketball, cross country and track teams.
Her leadership roles included being secretary of the Foreign Language Club, co-treasurer of NHS, and stage manager for musicals and plays. And she enjoys tutoring others.
Haley’s manager at Subway, where she works, said of Haley: “She has proven herself to be a hard worker who is ready to take on any task no matter how large or small.”
Haley’s future plans focus on science and mathematics with the goal of earning a Ph. D and eventually going into research.
She commented, “My two great passions have been learning and teaching. Being a professor and researcher would accommodate both those passions.”
One of Haley’s school advisors said of her, “Due to her unwavering commitment to her academics and community organizations, she has proven herself a true ‘powerhouse’ in our school and, indeed, life.”
