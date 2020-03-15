FROM THE PUBLISHER
Dear readers,
We at the Daily Jefferson County Union value your health and that of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population.
Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We still are here to serve you, of course. For news, advertising or circulation service, please contact us via email, phone at (920) 563-5553 or our website at www.dailyunion.com.
For updates in between print editions, please visit www.dailyunion.com.
Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.