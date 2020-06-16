The Sixth Annual Dairy Day at the MOOseum will look different from previous years but still will be a fun family event that celebrates dairy and dairy farmers.
This year’s event will be a curbside pickup of a family-fun packet and dairy products. The event is free to attend and family friendly.
Highlighting the importance of dairy farming, past and present, the curbside pickup will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
For 2020, Dairy Day at the MOOseum has been modified into a low-contact event due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and concerns regarding social gatherings.
“Our Dairy Day at the MOOseum committee has been working to revamp our event into a low-contact experience,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “If you have attended Dairy Day at the MOOseum in the past, this year will look different but it will still be the same Dairy Day at heart: an event to celebrate dairy and dairy farmers.”
The event will include a curbside pickup of a dairy-fun packet.
“We recognize that even though there are concerns regarding public safety and large-group gatherings, families and individuals are still looking for fun activities to do,” said Lee. “Our hope is that this event will provide families of all ages an opportunity to engage together and to enjoy some summer fun!”
Linda Ager, Hoard Historical Museum staff and Dairy Day at the MOOseum event committee member, added: “We’re sad that we can’t have our regular Dairy Day at the MOOseum but we want to follow the event’s tradition of recognizing the importance of dairy. We all know that our family-fun event calendars have been a bit light recently, so here’s the perfect thing to look forward to.”
“Our dairy-fun packet will include dairy puzzles, coloring sheets and dairy-themed items, all courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin,” Ager continued. “Our hope with the dairy-fun packet is that it will give individuals and families of all ages an opportunity to appreciate our dairy industry and our local history.”
Also included in the packet will be a no-contact scavenger hunt focused on Fort Atkinson and local historic sites, with all questions and answers visible from the roadway or a public sidewalk. The scavenger hunt will consist of questions based on well-known local sites and landmarks; participants will have to visit the site to find the answer.
The Hoard Historical Museum also will sponsor a coloring contest as part of Dairy Day at the MOOseum.
Children ages 2-17 and adults will be able to enter and win a prize basket of fun items from the museum’s gift shop, valued at $25. Four names will be selected with two from the adult category and two from the children’s category.
To enter, pick up a coloring sheet from the museum during Dairy Day, color the cow image and return the sheet to the museum by Wednesday, July 1. Coloring sheets may be mailed to the museum at 401 Whitewater Ave, Fort Atkinson, or brought to the museum and left in the no-contact drop-off box outside the museum’s front doors.
Entries must be at the museum by Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. The winner’s name randomly will be selected selected on July 1, at 1 p.m., live on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook/hoardmuseum.
Winners will be notified and arrangements made to pick up the prizes. This year’s cow image was drawn by local artist Ryan Ebert. His work also is found in the dairy-fun packets.
Lee added, “Ryan is an incredible local artist who draws wonderful agricultural and local scenes. We’re excited to include Ryan’s agriculture scenes in our packets.”
Dairy Day at the MOOseum would not be complete without dairy products. This year, courtesy of event sponsors Festival Foods and Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU), the museum will hand out milk and cheese products.
“There might also be more surprises,” said Lee. “Who knows? The only way to find out is to attend our event!”
To attend the event, drive to the museum between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The curbside pickup will be along the west side of Foster Street, directly behind the museum. Turn onto South 4th Street from Whitewater Avenue, turn right onto Foster Street, and pull up alongside the Hoard Historical Museum.
Staff will be there to assist with the curbside pickup. Once visitors have their dairy-fun packet and dairy products, they can leave the pickup area via Foster Street.
“The year 2020 will definitely go down as a memorable year in history,” said Lee. “We are hoping that through this event, we can show our dairy farmers and all farmers how much they are appreciated by all of us. Please join us as we safely celebrate all things dairy!”
The Hoard Historical Museum is named for the Hoard family. W.D. Hoard helped encourage Wisconsin farmers to focus more on dairy and cows versus field crops such as wheat and corn, according to Lee.
Hoard’s Dairyman magazine still is published in Fort Atkinson. It is because of Hoard’s involvement with the dairy industry that the National Dairy Shrine Museum is connected to the Hoard Historical Museum, Lee pointed out.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. Hours are subject to change to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information, contact the museums at (920) 563-7769 or www.hoardmuseum.org.
