MADISON — As they prepare to submit nominations by March 31, eligible milk producers interested in running for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) Board of Directors should be aware of the Department of Financial Institutions’ guidance on remote notarization.
Additionally, in light of recent developments relating to COVID-19, nominees might have their five nominators electronically sign by sending an email to the Market Orders Program manager. Traditional signatures on an individual nomination form also will be accepted.
As a reminder, to qualify for the election, a nominee must be an active dairy producer who: 1) lives in a district up for election, and 2) sells milk into commercial channels. Nominees must acquire at least five signatures from other active dairy producers who reside in the same election district. The districts from this region up for election are:
District 19 Columbia and Dodge counties
District 25 Green, Rock and Walworth counties
Producers interested in serving as a director can contact Debbie Gegare, the Market Orders Program coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov for a nomination form or may access an electronic copy at www.WisconsinDairy.org/elections.
