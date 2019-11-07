JEFFERSON — Jessica Punzel, a 2000 graduate of St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson, visited the eighth-graders at her parish school on Monday, Oct. 14, to share information as to the mission and work of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The students in Margie Schels’ history and civics class have been studying the road to independence and establishment of a new nation.
Jessica, a member of the DAR since 2015, has actively worked to promote the many projects and community service programs sponsored by the DAR. Some of these include: historic preservation projects, supporting students via education programs, and promoting patriotic/civic service. Service includes: supporting those working to achieve U.S. citizenship, providing service hours in support of our military and its veterans, awarding patriotic honors, and annually promoting the U.S. Constitution during Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.
Jessica emphasized the importance of researching one’s family history in discovering any ties to those who lived before or during the time period of the American Revolution and independence.
As stated in the membership requirements: “Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death, as well as of the Revolutionary War service of her Patriot ancestor.”
Jessica learned, through extensive family history research, that she is related to George Washington and other important figures of that time.
The eighth-graders were encouraged to research and investigate as much family history as possible, beginning with conversations with elderly relatives who may have priceless artifacts that will lead to more discoveries about their families.
As important as membership in the DAR is to Jessica, she said her many years of researching family history
has given her the precious gift of knowing her roots. In her closing remarks, she encouraged the girls to research the DAR and consider becoming members. The boys were told that the
SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) might be of interest to them, as well. Finally, the Children of the American Revolution also could motivate further research. The following websites provide more information on each group: dar.org (Daughters of the American Revolution), sar.org (Sons of the American Revolution), nscar.org (Children of the American Revolution), and wsdar.org (Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution).
