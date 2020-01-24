MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting petitions until June 19 to designate new, and to modify existing agriculture enterprise areas (AEAs).
An AEA designation provides tools to support farmland protection, conservation and the local farm economy. A minimum of five landowners and their local governments must file a petition jointly.
A petition might take months to prepare to gather information and engage local landowners.
Petition materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/AEAPetitionInfo.aspx. Petitioners who notify DATCP of their intent to apply will receive information about workshops, webinars and other resources to help prepare the petition.
Interested petitioners can notify: Wednesday Jordan, (608) 224-4611 or datcpworkinglands@wisconsin.gov.
What are AEAs?
An AEA establishes an option for landowners to sign a farmland preservation agreement. Agreements provide protections for certain uses of local lands while allowing the landowners the opportunity to claim the farmland preservation tax credit.
AEAs also provide an opportunity to reinforce future land use goals and preserve agricultural lands, soil and water resources. Interested landowners should contact their local government or county land conservation department to begin the petition process.
DATCP has authority to designate up to two million acres for AEAs. As of Jan. 1, Wisconsin has a total of 40 AEA designations with almost 1.4 million acres in 112 towns, 27 counties and the Bad River Reservation. Since 2010, more than 1,500 Wisconsin farmland owners supported petitions for designation of an AEA.
To learn more about DATCP’s AEA program, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/AgriculturalEnterpriseAreas.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.