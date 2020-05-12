MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will continue to waive the fee for the Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program (ACCP).
Fertilizer and pesticide businesses normally pay this fee when renewing their license, and farmers pay it when purchasing fertilizer.
The fee goes into the ACCP fund to help pay for cleaning up agrichemical spills. When the fund remains above $1.5 million, DATCP can waive the fee.
The fee holiday will extend through June 2021 for fertilizer sales, and through the 2020-21 license year for other licensees.
The surcharge is based on the level of the ACCP fund on May 1 of each year, when DATCP is required to review the program funds and decide whether to continue the fee holiday.
The fee holiday first took effect in 2018.
This will be the third year in a row fertilizer dealers will omit the ACCP surcharge from their customers’ bills.
And the fourth year that pesticide and fertilizer businesses, commercial pesticide applicators, and pesticide manufacturers will not have to pay it as part of their license fees.
For more information about the ACCP fund and surcharges, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ACCPFundSurcharges.aspx.
