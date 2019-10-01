MADISON — Recently, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman addressed a meeting of the Board of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
During the meeting, Frostman announced that DATCP and DWD have revived joint efforts to assist farmers in need of job training.
“Wisconsin farmers contribute greatly to the economic vitality of our state — they are active in their communities and do much to support our state and local economies,” DWD Secretary-designee Frostman said. “Our number one goal is to help our farmers remain in their preferred industry, but if they choose to leave the farm, DWD’s myriad of worker training programs and job center services are available to assist them during their employment transition.”
“Wisconsin is a diverse and vibrant agriculture state. At DATCP we do our best to help farmers survive and grow economically,” added DATCP Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff. “For instance, our Farm Center always stands ready to assist farmers who need or want to add off-farm income or even transition to a new line of work altogether. Now, in partnership with DWD, I’m proud to say we have another tool in our arsenal to help farmers and their families get the information and training they need by referring them to DWD’s job training programs.”
Increased collaboration between DATCP and DWD also was a recurring theme across the recommendations of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, which issued its final report in June 2019. The final report, as well as a dashboard tracking the progress of these recommendations, can be viewed on DATCP’s website at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyTaskForce.aspx.
