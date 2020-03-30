MADISON — In accordance with Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order (Emergency Order #12) during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is extending pesticide applicator certifications until Oct. 31.
Private and commercial pesticide applicators with certifications that expire Jan. 31 to Sept. 30 can continue to operate as a certified pesticide applicator until Oct. 31.
New pesticide applicators who are eligible can submit a 30-Day temporary trainee registration form to work under the supervision of a certified applicator. For temporary trainee registrations received March 18 to June 1, DATCP extended the 30-day limit until June 30.
The agency also is working with the University of Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training Program to develop an online exam to provide temporary pesticide applicator certification. These temporary certifications would also expire on Oct. 31.
When this service is available, DATCP will notify current applicators and individuals wanting to become an applicator with instructions on how to purchase training material and gain access to the online exam.
To receive updates about certified pesticide applicator information and requirements, subscribe to DATCP's email list.
DATCP certifies more than 19,000 commercial pesticide applicators and over 12,000 private applicators. To learn more about DATCP’s certification and licensing for pesticide applicators visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx.
