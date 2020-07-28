MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has been notified that some Wisconsin residents have received unsolicited packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.
The types of seeds in the packages currently are unknown and might contain invasive plant species. Similar packages have been received in other locations across the United States.
If you receive a package of this type:
• Do not plant or throw away the seeds.
• If the seeds are in sealed packaging, do not open the sealed package. If possible, retain the original packaging. It might be useful as DATCP investigates this issue.
• Please report the seeds to DATCP online.
After filling out the online form, hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until DATCP or APHIS contacts you with further instructions.
All foreign seeds shipped to the U.S. should have a phytosanitary certificate which guarantees the seeds meet import requirements. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock.
Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production.
DATCP works closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural industry.
For continued updates and information on this issue, visit DATCP’s website.
