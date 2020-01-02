MILWAUKEE — The deadline to apply for the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin Student of Integrity Scholarship Program is approaching.
Applications must be received in the BBB office by Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
BBB awards 10 scholarships to Wisconsin high school students who have demonstrated character, leadership and ethical values. The scholarships will be awarded for post-high school education at any Wisconsin-based accredited college beginning in the fall of 2020, including community colleges/technical colleges.
As the scholarship recipients pursue their careers, BBB Serving Wisconsin hopes to develop future business leaders who will promote ethics in the Wisconsin marketplace.
To be eligible for this award, the student must:
• Be a high school senior.
• Be a Wisconsin state resident.
• Have a 3.0 grade-point average or show GPA improvement consistently over time.
• Plan to attend a Wisconsin-based accredited Higher Education Institution (two- or four-year).
To earn a scholarship, students must submit two letters of recommendation from an advisor or community member. Each student is asked to write a short essay describing how they build character in themselves and in others, and how they will build character in the future.
The essay is critical and must emphasize overcoming obstacles and demonstrating ethical leadership at a young age. Community involvement, volunteer activities, awards and honors all are considered by a panel of judges.
Since 2010, the BBB Serving Wisconsin has awarded $177,000 in scholarships to Wisconsin high school students who have demonstrated character, leadership and ethical values. This financial support, provided by the generous support of ethical Wisconsin companies and matched by the BBB of Wisconsin Foundation, provides the opportunity for these future leaders to continue their education beyond high school at an accredited college.
In addition, these scholarships are intended to create long-term ties with future Wisconsin business leaders who will promote ethics in the marketplace as they pursue their careers. Scholarship winners will be spotlighted at the BBB’s annual Torch Award for Ethics luncheon which will take place April 9 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.
For more information on the BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Program or to become a matching partner for the 2020 scholarship, visit BBB’s website or contact Julie Pahnke at (414) 847-6068.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, (414) 847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.