MILWAUKEE — The deadline to apply for the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin Torch Awards for Ethics and the Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship quickly is approaching.
Nominations and applications must be received in the BBB office by Feb. 1.
BBB urges everyone to nominate a deserving Wisconsin business that demonstrates strong, ethical business practices. Businesses and non-profits of any size throughout Wisconsin are eligible to be nominated and apply.
The Wisconsin BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebrates businesses that meet the highest standard of ethics and trust among their employees, customers and local communities, embodying BBB’s mission to advance marketplace trust. 2019 Wisconsin Torch Award recipients include JF Lopez Roofing, Michael F. Simon Builders, SITE Staffing, Kelmann Restoration, Willy Street Co-op and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.
Furthermore, the annual Spark Awards recognizes Wisconsin social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners that embody the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community.
A business is eligible to apply if it has at least one business owner under the age of 35. New for 2020, businesses also are eligible if they are less than three years old in operation under a business owner of any age.
The hope is that the Spark Awards will continue to inspire young entrepreneurs to follow both their dreams and continue to work toward an ethical and positive marketplace that recognizes hard work, and emphasizes the idea that “we’re in this together.”
2019 Spark Award recipients include Renters Warehouse Milwaukee, Miss Molly’s Cafe and Pastry Shop, and Szymik Affordable Auto.
Recipients of the 2020 Torch and Spark Awards will be recognized at the annual Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon on Thursday, April 9, at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.
Anyone can nominate a business or a non-profit for a Torch or Spark Award. To nominate, apply or to find more information, visit torchawards.com or contact Julie Pahnke at foundation@wisconsin.bbb.org or (414) 847-6068.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, (414) 847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
