JEFFERSON — The bridge over Deer Creek on Will Road in the Town of Jefferson has been reopened. Two steel plates spanning the approaches on the Will road bridge have been added, allowing safe travel of passenger vehicles and light duty trucks. The weight limit on the bridge temporarily has been reduced to five tons.
The bridge is under contract for replacement in the summer of 2021. It is anticipated that the bridge will close around June 15, 2021, for removal of the current structure and the construction of its replacement.
The closure is anticipated to last 60 to 90 working days. Upon completion, the road will return to the previous speed and weight limits. All updates regarding the construction progress will be on the Town of Jefferson website at www.townofjefferson.com. Questions regarding the Will road status can be directed to the town clerk at (920) 674-5073 or email at clerk@townofjefferson.com.
