MILWAUKEE — Jim Popp, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group, announces that Dan Defnet has been named president of Johnson Bank, which is a part of Johnson Financial Group, a Wisconsin-based, privately-owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions through its subsidiary companies: Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth and Johnson Insurance Services.
Defnet, who joined the company in 2011 and has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, formerly was executive vice president of Commercial Banking for Johnson Financial Group.
“Dan is a seasoned leader who has done a terrific job of leading JFG’s Commercial Banking business, while staying true to our core values and lending disciplines,” said Popp. “I’m excited to have Dan assume the added responsibility for the growth, collaboration and connectivity of all aspects of our banking business at JFG.”
Popp also announced that Scott Cooney has joined the company as director of Commercial Banking and will become a member of the company’s executive leadership team reporting directly to Defnet. Cooney has 21 years of experience leading middle market commercial banking teams with Chase in Milwaukee.
“I’ve known and worked with Scott for many years, so we’re really excited to have him join our team to lead the strategy and execution of our core commercial banking business,” said Popp.
“Scott’s a strong banker with deep roots in Wisconsin,” said Defnet. “He knows the middle market business and understands how to make connections for our customers across our banking, wealth and insurance platforms. We’re excited for him to be joining JFG in the coming weeks.”
A resident of Menomonee Falls, Defnet has a bachelor in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. An active member of his community, he currently is a Board member of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Waukesha County Center for Growth.
A resident of Merton, Cooney has a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and real estate from the UW-Milwaukee.
An active member of his community, Cooney is a Board member of Crohn’s Colitis Foundation of America.
