WATERTOWN — The Dementia Friendly Dodge group, in conjunction with partners, including Watertown Regional Medical Center, is hosting a storybook walk from Oct. 10-18.

This self-guided tour addresses a girl and her grandpa, and the effects of dementia on their relationship. There are signs in front of the hospital to guide participants through this short story.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, volunteers from this group will be outside the hospital from 9 to 11 a.m. to offer a free copy of the book to each family, as well as a bag of additional information and goodies.

“Grandpa and Lucy” is a book written by high school student Edie Weinstein as part of a Girl Scout community service project.

Weinstein had participated in a “Dementia Friends” session and wanted to create something that was helpful to teach a younger generation about dementia. The book often now is used as part of the Dementia Friends Youth Curriculum.

Weinstein now is a senior in high school and lives in St. Paul, Minn.

Consider taking a walk during the week of Oct. 10-18 outside Watertown Regional Medical Center as information on support for caregivers and those with memory loss both in Dodge and Jefferson counties is shared.

For more information, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Dodge County at (920) 386-3580 or hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.

