WATERTOWN — The Dementia Friendly Dodge group, in conjunction with partners, including Watertown Regional Medical Center, is hosting a storybook walk from Oct. 10-18.
This self-guided tour addresses a girl and her grandpa, and the effects of dementia on their relationship. There are signs in front of the hospital to guide participants through this short story.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, volunteers from this group will be outside the hospital from 9 to 11 a.m. to offer a free copy of the book to each family, as well as a bag of additional information and goodies.
“Grandpa and Lucy” is a book written by high school student Edie Weinstein as part of a Girl Scout community service project.
Weinstein had participated in a “Dementia Friends” session and wanted to create something that was helpful to teach a younger generation about dementia. The book often now is used as part of the Dementia Friends Youth Curriculum.
Weinstein now is a senior in high school and lives in St. Paul, Minn.
Consider taking a walk during the week of Oct. 10-18 outside Watertown Regional Medical Center as information on support for caregivers and those with memory loss both in Dodge and Jefferson counties is shared.
For more information, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Dodge County at (920) 386-3580 or hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.