WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Dementia Friends information
Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding surrounding dementia. It is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease.
The Dementia Friends session helps persons learn about dementia and the small ways they can help. From telling friends about the program to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.
Sessions will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or Thursday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Starin Park Community Building. Light refreshments will be served. Please register in advance.
Collette Travel previews
See travel previews with Collette Travel on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. for London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020; Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020; and Discover Croatia, Slovenia and the Adriatic Coast, Oct. 5-16, 2020.
Ask questions, and obtain information and usually a small savings for attending. Register in advance.
Ireland preview
Join Mike, from Premier World Discovery, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for information on the Irish Discovery tour, Oct. 20-27, 2020. The center is partnering with Janesville on this tour. Register in advance.
Spies, sports and summits of the Cold War
Join Dr. Richard Haney, professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, for interesting and informative history talks Wednesdays, from 1 to 2 p.m. The UW-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is funding this series. Call if attending.
Other topics and dates are as follows:
Oct. 16: Presidents and Premiers: Cold War Summits.
Oct. 23: Spy Games: USA vs. USSR.
Oct. 30: American Sports and Cold War-era Olympic Games.
Gadget Gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smartphone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with seniors to troubleshoot issues or just learn what they can do with this technology. Bring your technology item and the passwords to access what you want to work on. Call center staff to set an appointment.
‘Bridging Technology’
"Bridging Technology" is an ongoing collaboration in which free technology assistance for laptops, tablets, smartphones and apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snap Chat and more, is provided twice monthly by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Honor students, led by Professor Melissa Deller, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Students are at the center the first Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and the third Tuesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call if attending.
Android group
Bring your Android tablet or Kindle Fire and tackle the monthly topic. The topic on Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m. will be Potpourri/Miscellaneous and Ideas. Using Google’s personal assistant, voice. Tom Fick will facilitate the group.
Healthy Living with Diabetes
The Healthy Living with Diabetes is a researched and proven workshop designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes learn skills and increase their confidence in managing their diabetes.
This program will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 23 to Dec. 4, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. It is being offered in partnership with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Walworth County, the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging and Aurora Health Care.
The fee is $10. Call Jennie Radmer at (262) 741-3309 to register. Registration is required and space is limited. Register early.
Open Sewing
Come and sew on a current project and chat with other sewing enthusiasts on the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
Bring your machine and supplies or hand-sewing equipment. An ironing pad and iron will be provided.
Persons with questions may contact Carolyn at (262) 903-5678 or behrecar@gmail.com.
Puzzle Exchange
Are you ready to trade your 500- or 1,000-piece puzzles for different ones at no cost? Bring three to 10 bagged-in-the-box puzzles to the Starin Park Community Building on Friday, Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m.
The exchange will take no longer than a half hour. If unable to attend this one, others will be held the third Friday of the month throughout winter.
Persons who have questions can call Louise at (262) 473-2548.
Healthy hips and knees
Understanding how to care for your hips and knees can help you live a happier and healthier life. This educational program on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. will cover knee and hip joint anatomy, common knee and hip conditions, treatment options and physical therapy techniques that will help persons recover from injury and/or prevent future problems.
If dealing with a hip or knee issue or trying to prevent future injuries, this program is for you. The presenter will be physical therapist Kurt Chapman, PT, DPT of Prime Training. Register by Oct. 23.
Activities at a glance
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
“Continuing Spanish” — Thursday, 1 p.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
The body heals with play, the mind heals with laughter and the spirit heals with joy. — Proverb.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park or www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park.
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
