JEFFERSON — The public is invited to hear Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, address the Jefferson County Democrats at its annual President’s Day Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neighbors Grill & Pizza, 216 Golf Drive, Jefferson.
Tickets are $40 for reception, dinner and program, and must be purchased in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/20presidentsday.
Wikler was elected Democratic Party of Wisconsin (DPW) chair in 2019. His career in progressive politics began as a Madison high school student, volunteering for then-Assemblyperson Tammy Baldwin and continued with roles in Washington, D.C., as political advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Obama White House. He served as a director of MoveOn.org, the progressive advocacy organization.
Wikler will address how Democrats can resist attacks on our progressive values.
Other speakers will include: State Sen. Janis Ringhand and State Rep. Don Vruwink; Tom Palzewicz, a candidate for U.S. Congress (5th District), and candidates for State Assembly Melissa Winker (District 38) and Mason Becker (District 33).
The Democratic Party of Jefferson County is a grassroots organization whose mission is to elect progressive candidates at local, state and national levels.
More information is available at www.jeffdemswi.org.
