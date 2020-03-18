MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) currently is keeping local job centers open across the state to assist job-seekers and employers.
Some sites have closed due to their co-location in technical colleges or with organizations that have decided to close their operations to the public.
Sites where the State is the primary public service provider remain open; however, the rapidly evolving public health emergency may close these sites without much notice.
Communications will be sent out locally if a Job Center closes.
A list of currently open and closed Job Centers can be found on DWD's COVID-19 information page: dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/det.htm.
Job Center locations are taking precautions to ensure the safety of job-seekers and staff, including providing antibacterial dispensers that have been disbursed at key locations within their buildings and regularly disinfecting high-touch areas. Staff and job-seekers are working to provide quality customer service while following social distancing recommendations.
"During this time of economic uncertainty, it is important that the public know our staff are available to assist them as employment situations are quickly changing," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "Our staff are available remotely and in-person to help, and JobCenterofWisconsin.com is equipped with tools to provide resources electronically. We are taking all appropriate steps to assist those in need while maintaining strong public health protocols for our staff and our customers."
The decision by some employers to lay off or furlough workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of individuals applying for Unemployment Insurance (UI) and looking for work.
Job Center resource rooms have computers available to the public to file online for UI and to start looking for employment. Job Center staff also assist with developing resumes, applying for jobs online and providing additional job search resources.
Individuals also can access job search assistance online. JobCenterofWisconsin.com (JCW) is Wisconsin's free online job search tool that can be accessed from anywhere.
In addition to having thousands of job postings, JCW has a number of employment resources, including online workshops, a budget calculator, career exploration tools and connections to community resources.
Some individuals who apply for UI are required to participate in the Re-Employment Services program, which provides additional services to help them get back to work more quickly. Previously, the program required participants attend an in-person workshop.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this workshop now will be conducted remotely over the telephone. Some in-person sessions scheduled for later this week still will be held. Participants should watch their email for updates.
Staff are available to assist with questions or technical assistance by calling or emailing the Job Center Help Desk at (888) 258-9966 or JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wisconsin.gov, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Job Centers and their status can be found on DWD's COVID-19 information page: dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/det.htm
