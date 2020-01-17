CAMBRIDGE — Dozens of Dippers will jump in the lake to raise funds and have fun in the 15th annual Cambridge tradition, Dip for Dozer, on Saturday, Feb. 8, with Dipping at 1 p.m. in Lake Ripley Park, Cambridge.
The Dip for Dozer is the primary fundraising event for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship, established in memory of Dustin "Dozer" Zuelsdorf. Since its establishment in 2004, the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship has awarded more than $125,000 in scholarships to over 60 Cambridge students.
Register to Dip on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes or on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Ripley Park.
Dipping begins promptly at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Only registered Dippers will be allowed to take the plunge.
Other events on the ice begin at 11:30 a.m. including ice sculpting, turkey bowling, raffles and costume contest. Hot food and beverages will be available.
The fun continues at Rockdale Bar & Grill following the Dip. Free food, meat raffle and 50/50 raffle start at 3 p.m.
Purchase tickets for a special raffle for a Green Bay Packers football autographed by No. 17 Davante Adams, with the drawing at 4:30 p.m.
Awards for most Dip pledges raised and a Dip Costume Contest will be at 5 p.m., followed by live music from Retro Bus.
Other 2020 Dip for Dozer events: Meat raffle on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Sports Page, Cambridge; and Breakfast and live music by The Rotation on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Rockdale Bar & Grill.
