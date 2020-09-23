WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k’s eighth annual event took place Sunday, Sept. 20, and was a huge success, with 300 runners and more than 100 volunteers from all over.
Everyone came together to put on an athletic, community event. Thank you to everyone for making the eighth annual event such a success.
The safety of participants, volunteers and the entire Whitewater community were the top priority of this event and, thanks to everyone’s cooperation, the DWS team was able to hold a fun and safe event.
“From start to finish everything felt safe and controlled, and truly this event was an awesome opportunity to get participants out during and do physical activity,” said 5k participant Tiffany Pernat. “In a time when motivation is really hard to find, this was a huge victory.”
The DWS is a charity event, and designated proceeds from the race go to five local charities: Bethel House, Whitewater Unified School District, Whitewater LEADS, J-Hawk Aquatic Club and Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3).
Awards are given to the top three men and top three women of the half marathon and of the 5k.
The top female runners for the half marathon were first-place winner Stacey Kincaid, who had a time of 1:25:33.10, second-place winner Lisa Mautz, who had a time of 1:28:54.43, and third-place winner Paulina Fote, who had a time of 1:31:52.67.
The first-place male winner is Michael Hatter, who had a time of 1:14:22.88. The second-place male winner is Samba Binagi, who had a time of 1:18:37.84 and the third-place male winner was John Ejnik. Ejnik received a time of 1:21:45.43.
The top female runners for the 5k are as follows: in first place with a time of 20:50.48 is Anna Ollendick, in second place with a time of 21:27.18 is Heidi Manem and in third place with a time of 21:38.75 is Samantha Benson.
The top runners for the men’s 5k are as follows: in first place with a time of 16:26.59 is Austin Depuydt, in second place with a time of 16:41.91 is Mark Elworthy, and in third place with a time of 17:39.73 is Heath Huschitt.
Get a full list of the results at https://runwhitewater.com/race-results/. Check out race day photos at https://www.facebook.com/RunWhitewater/.
The goal of the DWS is to promote the City of Whitewater and highlight its greatest features, while keeping everyone in the community active. All proceeds from the race are donated to five local non-profit partners.
The DWS partners with the city, business community, university and the school district to make this a tremendous event that benefits all who participate. For more information about the race visit www.runwhitewater.com.
For further details, please contact Jeffery Knight, Executive Director at 920.728.0662 or jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com. For general race information email info@runwhitewater.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.