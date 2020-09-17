WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k is in need of volunteers for their annual race on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Volunteering for DWS is a great way to get involved in the Whitewater community. There are all sorts of positions still

available, such as water stations, parking, post-race nutrition stations, and much more.

Can’t make it Sunday? The DWS could use volunteers Friday and Saturday, too. Friday and Saturday will consist mostly of

packet pickup and set-up for the race.

The DWS team is also looking for people to walk behind the races. This position entails following the last of the runners

and volunteers for this position must be able to complete the entirety of whichever race they sign up to walk behind.

All volunteers receive a free t-shirt, a sandwich courtesy of Aladdin Food Services and access to the virtual goodie bags.

“Volunteering for the Discover Whitewater Series is a great way to give back to the community,” said Race Director

Dawson Miller. “And that’s what this race has always been about: giving back to the community while still running a

purely athletic event.”

This year more than ever, safety is a huge priority for the entire DWS team. We ask that all volunteers social distance

from each other as much as possible and to wear masks the entire time they are at the event. Gloves and hand sanitizer

will be distributed to all relevant areas as well.

Volunteers also will be asked to not attend if they have any COVID-related symptoms or have been in contact with

anyone who has tested positive for Covid in the last 14 days. For a full look at our safety rules and regulations, check out https://runwhitewater.com/StillRunning.

Secure your volunteer position at http://RunWhitewater.com/Volunteer.

Load comments