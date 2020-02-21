JEFFERSON — Emergency, urgency or house-cleaning challenge? How do you answer the age-old question: "do I need to go to the vet?"
This workshop, provided by Pet Partners with the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, will be on Wednesday, March 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Veterinarian Dr. Bill Stork will help persons decipher common signs and symptoms to help them decide if they should: go to the nearest animal hospital, call or visit the vet or keep a close eye on their pet for now.
This workshop is for any pet owner (dog, cat, etc.) looking to expand their knowledge on pet first-aid. This is a free workshop, but monetary and/or item donations for the Humane Society greatly are appreciated.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
