A free film screening and discussion of the new Wisconsin Public Television documentary “Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories” will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
This documentary explores the lasting effects of traumatic experiences on children and adults, and new responses to advocating for and assisting victims. The film takes viewers inside juvenile courtrooms to understand the experiences of children in need of protection and support services.
This event is hosted by the School District of Fort Atkinson and the Dwight Foster Public Library.
