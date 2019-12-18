JEFFERSON — Does your pet have bad breath? What can you do? What products work?
Learn more about what helps, and how to avoid all the expensive and useless gimmicks.
Plan to attend the “Does Your Pet Have Bad Breath” workshop on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. in the community education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson.
Pet owners will gain information and receive supplies to help with or prevent various signs of dental disease that can cause pain and discomfort. Join one of the knowledgeable behaviorists from the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic for a workshop on pet dental care.
Note this workshop is for people only; please leave your pets at home.
The workshops are free, but consider bringing a cash donation or an item from the shelter’s wish list. To register, contact the shelter at (920) 674-2048 or send an email to: shelter@hsjc-wis.com.
