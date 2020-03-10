WHITEWATER — The incredible performers of Drum Tao 2020 are hitting the Young Auditorium stage in Whitewater with a Bang!
Persons are invited to witness the ancient art of Japanese drumming in this powerful stage performance on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Drum Tao 2020 is the latest production from Tao, internationally-acclaimed percussion artists. Tao’s modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide.
Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography and innovative visuals, the performers of Drum Tao 2020 create an energetic and unforgettable production.
Drum Tao’s stage is created through phenomenal performances and expressions consisting of incomparable “Wadaiko-drums,” and the beautiful mesmerizing melody of Japanese flutes and harps. It is the “Japanese Entertainment” for a new generation that completely surpasses expectations … offering a young and vibrantly modern take on a traditional art form.
Standard adult tickets for this performance range from $44.50 to $34.50, with a discounted price of $19.25 for children ages 2 to 12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com; stop in the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, or call (262) 472-2222.
