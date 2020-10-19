Extraordinary circumstances often require extraordinary solutions.
The annual Trunk or Treat event, held by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Fort Atkinson, is no exception. Due to concerns over the nationwide COVID pandemic, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School has modified its annual Trunk or Treat event to address the concerns people might have over the health and safety of their children.
To address these concerns, St. Paul’s is offering a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event, to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. Church and school officials wish to be able to continue to serve the families of Fort Atkinson by offering a safe alternative to in-person Trick or Treating by creating a safe, contact-free environment.
Unlike past Trunk or Treat events, which were held in the lower parking lot behind St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event will be held along Bluff Street in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Rather than giving out treats from the trunks of their vehicles, costumed members of the church family will be set up under decorated canopies and will be offering prepackaged treat bags to the children in each vehicle. They will, of course, take special care when putting together their treat bags to ensure that they can be as safe as possible, and will be offering them to the children in a safe, contact-free manner.
Along with offering treats to the children, St. Paul’s also will use this opportunity to kick off its annual food drive by accepting nonperishable food donations for the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. They plan to set up other drop-off spots after the event since food items will not be collected during the annual Fort Atkinson Holiday Parade due to health concerns.
As the Hoard Historical Museum is holding its drive-thru HarvestFest event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., portions of South 4th Street East will be blocked off. In cooperation with the Hoard Historical Museum, St. Paul’s is encouraging families coming to its event to also participate in the drive-thru HarvestFest event from 1 to 2 p.m.
During that time, traffic will be entering from the metered intersection at South 3rd Street, turning right onto Merchants Avenue, then left onto South 4th Street, and then right onto Foster Street where the HarvestFest will be held along the museum grounds.
Traffic then will be routed to the end of Foster Street where families wishing to attend St. Paul’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event can turn left onto Whitewater Avenue, then left onto Elm Street and make another left onto South High Street where they can back-track to South 4th Street. From there, they can turn right onto South 4th Street and then left onto Bluff Street and maneuver into the right lane.
Due to the high traffic on Whitewater Avenue and to prevent traffic issues, St. Paul’s staff is asking families to take a similar route from 2 to 4 p.m. and enter from South 3rd Street. They can turn right onto Merchants Avenue and, then, turn left onto South 4th Street and proceed east to Bluff Street.
The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat will be held along the right-hand lane on Bluff Street and will begin in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. The first station guests will stop at will be the drop-off point for nonperishable food items for the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. Volunteers also will be on hand to offer a free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes.
Person who bring a food donation can be entered twice. The volunteers also will fill out a person's raffle ticket(s) so that they can maintain a contact-free environment. Raffle winners will be contacted after the event and arrangements can be made to get their prizes to them.
From there, guests may proceed to each station along Bluff Street to receive their treats, activity packets and free mini pumpkins to the first 300 visitors. If children are in costume, it would be all the better — as the St. Paul’s family would love to see their costumes, and bring a bit of Halloween fun and joy into their lives.
Persons who have any questions about the Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Event either can contact the Rev. David Ernest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or send an email to outreach@stpaulsfort.org.
More information can be found at https://stpaulsfort.org/drive-thru-trunk-or-treat/.
