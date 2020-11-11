WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Potential closings
Please call the center before attending any in-person activity. With the increase in COVID positives in the state, activities might be canceled last minute or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
Gut health
Gut health — acid reflux, indigestion, bloating, constipation! When was the last time you were able to really enjoy a nice meal? When you don’t feel good before, during or after eating, there’s a problem.
Does heartburn wake you up in the middle of the night? Are you “cranky-pated?” (Most of us can get pretty cranky when we’re constipated.) Do you get so bloated you just want to pop your belly with a big ol’ pin?
Understanding the cause of the problem puts you in a better position to fix it. There are safe, effective and natural ways to heal these digestion woes. The solution is not a lifetime of medications. Learn how the digestive system works and how to fix it when there’s a problem.
Join Dr. Carrie Kaiser on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. Sign up for the virtual presentation, watch the presentation at Starin Park or check out a tablet. Registrations are due by Nov. 16.
At the movies
Watch “Give Me Liberty,” a PG comedy/drama will be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m.
Filmed entirely in Milwaukee, this film was the winner of the prestigious 2020 John Cassavetes Award/Independent Spirit Award.
Facility updates
In response to the COVID pandemic and to create a safer environment for participants and staff, ion filters have been installed in the center’s heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system similar to those used in hospitals and at the Mayo Clinic.
Staff also will be getting a treatment for all the center’s high-touch surfaces sometime in the next two weeks, so they stay germ-free. Participants still are required to wear facemasks, and sanitize and wash hands when entering the building, and maintain physical distancing.
On Demand coming soon
Some of the center’s virtual lectures and classes will be available in the registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view later, under the On Demand button. Check out activities you might have missed or classes you want to take.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. We also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if there is no payment involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga (virtual) — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. virtual. November/December session has started; call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Know that you are the perfect age. Each year is special and precious, for you will only live it once. Be comfortable with growing older.” — Louise Hay.
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities go to https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
