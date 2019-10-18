MILWAUKEE — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and throughout the month Bethesda is making the case directly to employers that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can be wonderful, loyal employees — ones that add value to businesses and their customers.
“People with disabilities aren’t always on the radar of employers, and that’s unfortunate, especially in today’s tight job market,” said Mike Thirtle, president and CEO of Bethesda. “There are myriad reasons for this — for example, employers may simply be unaccustomed to working side by side with people with disabilities, or are unsure how to accommodate their needs if they do want to make a job offer.
“But when employers take a closer look, they can begin to recognize the value of hiring people with disabilities, who can be among the most creative, dedicated team members you can find,” he added.
Statistics show that there is more opportunity that employers can provide. According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s August 2019 report, just 21.3 percent of people with disabilities were in the labor force, compared to 68.7 percent of those without a disability.
While the labor force participation rate for people with disabilities has increased in recent years, it has not rebounded from prerecession 2009 levels — even though employers eagerly are searching for quality workers.
For employers interested in hiring people with disabilities, the good news is that accommodations can be inexpensive to buy and implement. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Disability Employment Policy, 25 percent of workplace accommodations cost nothing, and two-thirds cost $500 or less.
The payoff can be seen not just in job performance but also in loyalty, as the Institute for Corporate Productivity reports that 62 percent of employees with developmental disabilities stay in the same job for three years or more — reducing the expense of eventually replacing them.
The potential benefit to the bottom line for employers is immense. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, companies that have embraced disability as a component of their talent strategy have seen an increase of 72 percent in employee productivity.
Additionally, 87 percent of customers of all abilities would prefer to patronize a business that puts people with disabilities to work, according to an Employment First study.
“We’re using National Disability Employment Awareness Month to change minds and hearts and encourage action, because all of us can and must do more,” Thirtle said. “I firmly believe that employers who take positive action will be rewarded in many ways.”
A downloadable resource to help guide employers who are interested in hiring a person with a disability can be found at BethesdaLC.org/NDEAM.
Beyond advocating at a national level for employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, Bethesda provides employment services in select states. Bethesda has employment staff who work closely with people with disabilities as well as employers, with the ultimate goal of making mutually beneficial connections.
Additionally, at Bethesda College, a program at Concordia University Wisconsin, college-age students have the opportunity to gain employment skills through hands-on learning experiences and internships.
More information about Bethesda’s services can be found at BethesdaLC.org/employment.
