The Dwight and Almira Foster House will be open for tours on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Foster House, believed to be one of the oldest frame homes in Fort Atkinson, is located on the grounds of the Hoard Historical Museum. Museum volunteers will be available to help explain the importance of the Foster family to Fort Atkinson history.
“The Fosters helped found Fort Atkinson and their impact is still felt all over the community,” said museum director Merrilee Lee. “We at the Hoard Historical Museum are honored to have their home on our property and we are excited to share it with the community. Come visit the home on Saturday and find out more about this unique Fort treasure!”
Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors and volunteer docents. Visitors will be asked to wear facemasks; disposable masks will be available for visitors to use.
Groups will enter the house through the front door and exit through a rear door. Visitors will not be allowed to go upstairs. Due to the age of the structure, the Foster House is not accessible via wheelchair.
As always, there is no fee to tour the Foster House or the Hoard Historical Museum; however, cash donations are appreciated.
The Foster House is located to the rear of the Hoard Historical Museum. Parking is available on the 400 block of Foster Street.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more info call (920) 563-7769 and visit www.hoardmuseum.org.
