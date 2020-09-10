EAGLE — The Eagle Lioness will be sponsoring a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Village Hall, 820 E. Main St., (County Highway NN), Eagle.

To make an appointment online, visit bit.ly/eaglesept2020&lt;http://bit.ly/eaglesept2020&gt;. Walk-ins always are welcome. Persons also can call Lioness Kathy at (262) 392-3059 for an appointment.

To fill out the blood questionnaire online prior to donating, persons can do so at https://www.versiti.org/versipass/wisconsin on the day of the blood drive.

This will help to expedite the process.

Please help save a life. The need is so very great right now.

