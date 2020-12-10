JEFFERSON — Easy exercise classes are held on Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
These classes are good for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done sitting or standing.
There is time for walking — either in the building or outside of the building. Facemasks are to be worn in the building and during class.
Toning exercise
Join Norm and the gang for a toning and walking exercise class on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Bring small hand weights if you wish to use those. Facemasks are worn during class.
Line dance class
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants wear a mask and are socially distanced. Listen to good music, move around and socialize. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974 for more information.
Wahoo!
Wahoo! will be played Monday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. Everyone gets their own playing pieces and cards. We stay socially distanced and everyone wears a facemask.
We can teach those who have not played before.
Foot care
If you missed this month’s foot care program, we have added a second date next month for the overflow: Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The program is run by a registered nurse. Cost is $15 and participants should bring their own towel.
Mayflower Tours Value Tour
The Mayflower Tours Value Tour has been postponed until April. The “Musical Myrtle Beach” motor coach tour is April 11-19.
The eight-day tour includes 12 meals. Cost is $1,659 per person double room or $2,168 for a single. The downpayment is $200 and the insurance costs $120. (Mayflower has a no-risk deposit offer until Jan. 31.)
Tourists will stay two nights oceanside in Myrtle Beach. The group will see three shows: “Legends in Concert,” “the Carolina Opry” and “Alabama Theatre.”
Persons will have free time in Myrtle Beach. One evening they will enjoy a prime rib and seafood buffet.
On the way home, the group will travel through the Pisgah National Forest and take a tour of Knoxville, Tenn. Call for a full-color brochure.
Mayflower no-risk deposit
Mayflower Tours has a no-risk deposit offer between now and Jan. 31 (for travel in 2021). If you need to cancel your travel plans within 60 days of making your reservation, Mayflower will refund your deposit and insurance premium payment.
After 60 days from the original booking date, standard terms and conditions apply. This program is perfect for those that sign up for the “Musical Myrtle Beach” tour.
2021 tours
Other tours center staff have planned are “America’s Canyon Country,” a June air tour; “On the Path of the Pioneer Woman,” October motor coach tour; “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” November air tour; and, once again, “The Iditarod” in February 2022.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
