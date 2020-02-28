EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital welcomes Joshua Ciafullo as its new executive chef.
In this role, Ciafullo will oversee all aspects of the hospital’s dining services, including planning for and preparing delicious, healthy meals for hospital patients, staff and visitors.
He brings over 15 years of experience in the food service industry. Most recently, he owned and operated the local dining establishments Craving Burgers and Antojo Tacos.
His previous experience includes serving as executive chef for the Sheridan Madison Hotel, Coachman’s Golf Resort and as sous chef for the Madison Marriott West. All of these positions have given him extensive training in plate presentations, quality standards, and proper safety and sanitation guidelines.
Ciafullo looks forward to continuing to be a part of the local community.
“I’ve always loved cooking and have a passion for creating fresh, adventurous meals,” he said. “Guests at the Edgerton Hospital Café can expect to see some of the flavors, colors and textures that my restaurants were known for, as well as a variety of sandwiches, a daily chef’s special, homemade soups and a full spread salad bar. I’m really happy to be part of the dining services team at Edgerton Hospital, as this community means a lot to me.”
The Edgerton Hospital Café, open to the public, is located in the lower level of the hospital.
Café hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch are available, in addition to grab and go salads, sandwiches, meals, beverages, homemade desserts and snacks.
Every week, Ciafullo develops a new menu containing fresh-to-order meals that utilize seasonal ingredients. A full catering menu in available for community events hosted at the hospital.
The Café menu can be found weekly at www.edgertonhosptial.com.
