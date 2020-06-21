MILTON — Edgerton Hospital announces the addition of board-certified, family medicine physician, Dr. Khider A.K. Elnimeiry at its Milton Clinic, 831 Arthur Drive, Milton.
Specializing in care for the entire family, Dr. Elnimeiry will treat patients from newborns to seniors, and joins current provider, Emily Harbison, APNP.
Dr. Elnimeiry received his medical degree from the University of St. Eustatius School of Medicine and completed his residency in family medicine at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine. In addition to family medicine, he has a special interest in mental health, wound care, dermatology and aesthetics.
With over eight years of practicing medicine, Dr. Elnimeiry is looking forward to accepting new patients and getting to know them personally.
“I’m excited to be able to build relationships with my patients, provide comprehensive care and develop a lasting continuity,” Elnimeiry says.
Individuals interested in seeing Dr. Elnimeiry are encouraged to call (608) 868-3526 to schedule an appointment. Free 10-minute “Meet & Greet” appointments are available and offer a brief opportunity to meet Dr. Elnimeiry to determine if he is the right fit for you and your family.
Clinic hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
New and existing patients should know that the Milton Clinic is a safe place to seek care. All staff and visitors to the clinic are screened for fever and COVID-19 symptoms, and asked to wear a facemask.
Measures have been taken to ensure social distancing for patients, which includes asking patients to wait in their vehicle until staff is ready for the appointment. And, of course, hand washing and disinfecting are of the utmost importance. Patients’ health and safety is the top priority.
For more information regarding Dr. Elnimeiry and the primary care options available, visit www.edgertonhospital.com/primarycare.
