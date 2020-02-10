EDGERTON — In the world of performing arts and international touring, things don’t always work out as planned.
That's the case with the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, March 7, at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center.
The PAC received notice from the tour's management in New York that the orchestra was denied visa approval that necessitated canceling its U.S. tour. Patrons who have purchased tickets will be receiving a full refund in coming weeks.
Those patrons who purchased tickets and have "cash" noted on their ticket, rather than their name, should contact the box office at (608) 561-6093 to arrange for a refund.
At this time, no concert is scheduled to replace this concert.
The PAC looks forward to seeing persons at "Salute to Glen Campbell" on May 9 at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets visit www.edgertonpac.com or contact the box office at (608)561-6093.
