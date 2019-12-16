Financial services firm Edward Jones announced Monday that during the first four years of its multi-year commitment with the Alzheimer’s Association, it has contributed $22 million to fight the disease, thanks to the generous support of its associates, clients and communities who have championed the cause.
The firm also renewed its commitment to the cause with new, expanded programs heading into 2020.
In 2016, Edward Jones signed on to be the first national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. More than 64,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and families over the last four years participated on Edward Jones teams at more than 600 Alzheimer’s walks held nationwide each year.
In 2019 alone, Edward Jones had nearly 19,000 walk participants and raised more than $3.35 million.
“Edward Jones is in the business of helping families build and preserve wealth, while Alzheimer’s disease destroys the financial security and future hopes and dreams of families,” said Ken Cella, Edward Jones principal responsible for the Alzheimer’s Association alliance. “According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the average lifetime cost of care for Alzheimer’s disease is $350,000.
“That may be someone’s retirement or the legacy they had planned to leave to their children or grandchildren,” he added. “This disease is impacting our clients, associates and communities in increasing numbers. We must do what we can to eradicate this disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.