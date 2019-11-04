JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on eight traffic crashes in the past week, which yielded one citation and no injuries. The tally also included seven vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
The department still is working on a backlog of other crash reports which have yet to be processed, officials said.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle crash at 11:05 a.m. Oct. 26 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. The incident took place on Business Highway 26 southbound, 40 feet west of High Road.
Brett Norman White, 62, Watertown, was operating a Chevrolet two-door van when the crash took place.
Meanwhile, Erica Ochoa Pineda, 45, Watertown, was operating a 2012 Jeep Compass sport utility vehicle owned by Jose A. Palacios Ochoa, Watertown. Pineda faces the citation.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the van was southbound on Business Highway 26 in the left lane of the roundabout, pulling a small utility trailer. Meanwhile, the SUV reportedly was southbound on Highway 26 in the right lane of the roundabout.
The SUV struck the passenger side of the trailer being pulled by the van, the report states. The van itself received no damage, the report notes.
No injuries resulted.
