JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last three days on eight traffic crashes, which resulted in three citations. The tally also included five crashes precipitated by vehicle-deer collisions.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 27 resulted in a citation to a Fort Atkinson driver for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The incident took place on State Highway 89 southbound on Kiesling Road.
Driver Alice K. Truman, 72, who faces the citation, operating a 2011 Dodge Caravan van carrying passenger Charles Bruce Truman, 72, Fort Atkinson, when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Shannon Renae Kok, 28, Fort Atkinson, was operating a 2016 Kia Rio four-door car carrying passenger Michael S. Kok, 28, Fort Atkinson.
No injuries are noted.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the Dodge was stopped at the stop sign facing east on Kiesling Road, while the Kia was southbound on Highway 89.
Reportedly, the Dodge moved forward because the driver could not see past the corn. The Dodge then pulled into the path of the Kia, the report stated.
Town of Sullivan
A two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 29 resulted in a citation to a Lake Mills driver for failure to yield the right of way. The incident occurred on County Highway E at the intersection with County Highway CI.
Paula Marie Danke-Giombetti, 48, Lake Mills, was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry four-door automobile when the crash took place. The car carried two passengers: Robert S. Giombetti Jr., 51, Lake Mills, and Daniela R. Giombetti, 13, Lake Mills.
Meanwhile, Richard James Macdonald, 60, Cudahy, was operating a 2011 Ford F150 light pick-up truck carrying passenger Theresa R. Guevara, 37, Cudahy.
No injuries are recorded.
The crash report states that the Toyota was northbound on Highway E when it came to a stop sign. The driver reportedly proceeded into the intersection, not seeing the truck westbound on Highway CI. The truck driver attempted to avoid a crash, but the two vehicles collided.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 resulted in a citation to the driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on Green Isle Drive, 241 feet west of Museum Road.
Benjamin Adam Renz, 23, was operating a 2017 Toyota Tacoma light truck when the incident occurred. He escaped injury in the crash.
According to the report, the vehicle was westbound on Green Isle Drive when the driver, who allegedly was trying to swipe a spider away, lost control of the vehicle. The truck reportedly then crossed both lanes of traffic and struck a utility pole, a mailbox and a junction box alongside the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.